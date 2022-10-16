 
T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Pakistan cricket squad. Twitter/pcb
  • Pakistan cricket squad arrives in Brisbane. 
  • Babar Azam also joins the squad after celebrating his birthday along with other captains of WC teams in Melbourne. 
  • The T20 World Cup starts today in Australia. 

Pakistan's national Twenty20 squad has arrived in Brisbane from Christchurch to take part in the T20 World Cup starting today, Geo News reported on Saturday.

In Christchurch, Pakistan took part in the Triangular series along with hosts, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan defeated the Black Caps in the final of the Tri-series.

Captain Babar Azam has also reached Brisbane after taking part in the Captain's Day in Melbourne. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited captains of all teams taking part in the global cricket event to celebrate the Pakistani skipper's birthday in Melbourne.

Matthew Hayden, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and assistant coach Umar Rashid have joined the national squad in Brisbane tonight.

The cricket board has named Hayden to mentor the Men in Green playing in the T20 in Australia. The former Australian cricket star served the team as the batting consultant in the 2021 edition played in the UAE. Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals last year but lost to Australia.

The PCB will soon release the national squad's training schedule in Brisbane. The national squad will not take part in any cricket or media activities in Brisbane tomorrow.

Dr Shumail also joined the team in the absence of Dr Najeeb. 

