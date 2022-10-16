NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

Sunday Oct 16, 2022
Eight candidates are vying for NA-31 Peshawar-V.
In Peshawar, NA-31 candidates are former prime minister Imran Khan, ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mohammad Aslam of JI, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakistan, former MNA Shaukat Ali, who vacated this seat and is a covering candidate for Imran Khan, and independent candidates Emran Khan and Shaukat Ali.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|ANP
|Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour
The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.