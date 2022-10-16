 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Women can be seen casting votes. — AFP/File
Eight candidates are vying for NA-31 Pesha­war-V.

In Peshawar, NA-31 candidates are former prime minister Imran Khan, ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mohammad Aslam of JI, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakis­tan, former MNA Shaukat Ali, who vacated this seat and is a covering candidate for Imran Khan, and independent candidates Emran Khan and Shaukat Ali.

PartyCandidateVotes
PTI
Imran Khan
ANPHaji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.

