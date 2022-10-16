 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes fun of her for 'K3G'

Jaya Bachchan revealed that her grandson Agastya Nanda often watches her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to make fun of her in an episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Jaya Bachchan appeared in an episode of her Navya Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya alongside her daughter.

Shweta said on the podcast, "It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana's (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again."

Jaya then said that Agastya watches the film to "make fun" of her. “He watches it to make fun of me,” she says.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their first child Shweta in 1974 and their son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976. Shweta Bachchan got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and the couple has two children, Navya and Agastya.

