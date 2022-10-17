Imran Khan seeks pre-arrest bail in prohibited funding case

PTI Chairman Iman Khan addressing party supporters. — AFP/File

Imran Khan seeks bail in prohibited funding case.

Former PM has also decided to appear personally before court.

IHC had granted protective bail to Imran Khan till Oct 18.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed a bail plea Monday in the prohibited funding case being heard in a special court.

The PTI chief’s lawyers have drawn up the bail plea in which they have urged the court to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Khan. The former prime minister has also decided to appear personally for the bail.

The move to seek bail from the special court comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC), last week, granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till October 18 (Tuesday) in the same case under the condition that Khan would approach the relevant court.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18 on the orders of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

While approving the bail, IHC also said that it would keep the case under trial and will hear the plea if the problem is not resolved at the relevant court.



FIA registers case against Imran Khan

Last week, FIA booked Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramped up the investigation into the matter.

The first information report (FIR) registered against the former prime minister has been lodged at the FIA's banking circle police station.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Abraaj Group was a private equity firm, operating on six continents, which is currently in liquidation due to accusations of fraud.

In addition, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club, read the FIR.

The FIA said the manager of the private bank helped the agency in its probe into the questionable transactions.

Besides Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani have also been nominated in the FIR. The FIA said the affidavit submitted to the ECP by businessman Arif Naqvi was also false.

The FIR also mentioned the manager of the same bank branch had also been nominated in the case. It added that there were 12 foreign currency transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports that had to be reported by the bank officials to the concerned authorities, but they failed to do so.

The FIR alleged the branch's operations manager had also failed to report these illegal transactions to the concerned authorities.

The FIA has time and again summoned PTI leaders for questioning, however, not all of them have shown up.