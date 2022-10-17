PCB announces schedule for Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan

Pakistan's U19 team. — Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule for the Bangladesh U19 tour of Pakistan which is scheduled to begin from November 4 to November 18.

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for one four-day and five one-day matches. The team will arrive in Pakistan on November 1. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will stage the six matches.

The five limited-overs (45-over) matches will be played between November 10-18.

Bangladesh U19 last toured in November 2007 – which was also the last international U19 tour to the country. The two teams played a four-day match at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Bangladesh will be the first junior team and fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England senior men’s sides toured earlier this year.



PCB's Director Zakir Khan said that Pakistan looks forward to welcoming Bangladesh U19 side. The series will provide opportunities to players from either side to showcase their skills and earn the nod of their coaches and selectors, he said.

Schedule

November 1 – Bangladesh U19 team arrival

November 4-7 – Four-day match

November 10 – First One-Day

November 12 – Second One-Day

November 14 – Third One-Day

November 16 – Fourth One-Day

November 18 – Fifth One-Day

November 19 – Bangladesh U19 team departs