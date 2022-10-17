Michelle Obama is excited to receive first copies of new book The Light We Carry: Video

 
Michelle Obama is delighted to receive the initial copies of her second new book over the weekend.

On Sunday, the former First Lady turned to Instagram and posted an unboxing video of her new book titled The Light We Carry.

In a short clip, Michelle tore the brown box and took out her book, saying, “I just got in the mail. This is it… Wow… it’s beautiful.”

“Who would have thought. Not one, but two books.”

Sharing the post, the author captioned it, “It’s here! It’s such a surreal feeling to finally be holding copies of my new book, The Light We Carry. I can’t wait for you to read it!”

She also added that her followers can “pre-order” their copy from her official website (michelleobamabooks.com).

Earlier, Michelle revealed that she had planned a “six-city tour” for her new book which would begin mid-November in Washington DC and end in December in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Becoming author announced that she had collaborated with Penguin Random House for the creation of a writing award for high school students.

NBC reported that the prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an “autobiographical English-language composition”.

