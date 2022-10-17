Amber Davies confirms dating Ben Joyce: 'Fell in LOVE'

Amber Davies is dating Ben Joyce.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Monday the former Love Island winner turned West End star, 26, confirmed she is dating her Back to the Future co-star after splitting from Nick Kyriacou.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh if she was dating Ben, Amber admitted that she 'accidentally fell in love with my co-star'



The pair have been hit my romance rumours in recent weeks after growing close on the set of Back to The Future: The Musical, with Amber playing Lorraine Bains - Ben's character, Marty McFly's mother.

On Lorraine, Ranvir teased: 'You have been looking very cosy with Back to the Future co-star Ben Joyce.'

To which Amber said: 'The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star!'

Photo credits: DailyMail

She went on to gush about her new boyfriend, describing him as an 'absolute ray of sunshine' as she confirmed their romance.

'Do you know what it is… he's just an absolute ray of sunshine and he's so loved by everyone on the cast,' she said.

'He's an absolute powerhouse of a talent… and he's one of the kindest, most caring people I've ever met.'

Their new romance comes after Amber recently cleared her Instagram of traces of her on-again-off-again beau Nick Kyriacou. It is not clear when they parted ways.

Amber first sparked romance rumours with Ben after she was said to have shared a romantic getaway with him, during which he took to Instagram to share a snap.