 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the Batman: Read inside
What Pierce Brosnan said to Tim Burton that cost him the 'Batman': Read inside

Pierce Brosnan was slated to become Batman, however, a joke to the film's director Tim Burton cost him the caped crusader role.

During an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor shared a joke he cracked in the audition of the caped crusader in the hope to bag the role. However, the quip did the opposite.

“I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” Brosnan told host Jimmy Fallon. “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.”

The 69-year-old is of the view that the comment cut his chances to bag the caped crusader part. “But there you go … the best man got the job,” he said of Michael Keaton’s eventual donned the role of Gotham vigilante. Keaton again reprised his role in Batman Returns in 1992.

However, instead of Bat vigilante, Pierce Brosnan landed James Bond, a role he reprised four times over seven years. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?

Megan Thee Stallion roped in for 'Stranger Things' 5?
Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing

Emily Ratajkowski nails casual chic in blue and burgundy sweater during her recent outing
Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

Ye names Drake 'greatest rapper ever', shakes off feud

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’
Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’

Anne Hathaway on Hollywood’s double standards: ‘ambitious women being misunderstood’
Prince Harry to set record straight about Queen’s funeral with changes in memoir?

Prince Harry to set record straight about Queen’s funeral with changes in memoir?

Prince Harry ‘forcing’ King Charles to choose between him and Queen Camilla?

Prince Harry ‘forcing’ King Charles to choose between him and Queen Camilla?
Nicola Peltz loves ‘grabbing headlines’ as ‘the new Mrs Beckham’: Source

Nicola Peltz loves ‘grabbing headlines’ as ‘the new Mrs Beckham’: Source

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s 'House of the Dragon's ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s 'House of the Dragon's ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’
Phaedra Parks sparks engagement rumours with MASSIVE DIAMOND ring: See pics

Phaedra Parks sparks engagement rumours with MASSIVE DIAMOND ring: See pics
Tom Brady outbursts at Buccaneers let out Gisele Bündchen tension: Report

Tom Brady outbursts at Buccaneers let out Gisele Bündchen tension: Report