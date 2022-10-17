 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Parineeti Chopras Code Name Tiranga earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's recently released film Code Name Tiranga's dismal run at the box office continues as the film earned INR 25 lacs at the box office on the third day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film managed to earn merely INR 25 lacs at the box office on Day 3 which takes its total tally to INR 80 lacs within three days of the release.

Considering the performance of the film, it has been labelled as a flop and will soon be pulled out of theatres. The film clashed with Ayushmann Khurran's Doctor G which collected INR 15 crore at the box office in the same timeframe.

Code Name Tiranga features Parineeti playing the role of an undercover RAW agent. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' earns INR 15 crore in opening weekend
Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women

Urvashi Rautela chops off hair in support of Iranian women
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' trailer out
Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel

Ajay Devgn opens up on working on a sequel
Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him

Rohit Saraf reveals Hrithik Roshan delayed 'Vikram Vedha' shoot for him
Imran Ashraf announces divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq

Imran Ashraf announces divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq
Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai completes 24 years

Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai completes 24 years
Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list

Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list
Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'

Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to fly off to Saudi Arabia to film major part of 'Dunki'
Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Shriram Nene writes a love note for Madhuri Dixit on their 23rd wedding anniversary