Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' earns INR 25 lacs on Day 3

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's recently released film Code Name Tiranga's dismal run at the box office continues as the film earned INR 25 lacs at the box office on the third day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film managed to earn merely INR 25 lacs at the box office on Day 3 which takes its total tally to INR 80 lacs within three days of the release.

Considering the performance of the film, it has been labelled as a flop and will soon be pulled out of theatres. The film clashed with Ayushmann Khurran's Doctor G which collected INR 15 crore at the box office in the same timeframe.

Code Name Tiranga features Parineeti playing the role of an undercover RAW agent. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.