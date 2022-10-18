Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for upcoming movie Captain America, announced on Monday.



According to Deadline report, Ford will play the role of General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross in the new movie Captain America: New World Order directed by Julius Onah, while scheduled for release in the summer of 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that after the death of William Hurt earlier this year, Marvel franchise started looking for other actor to replace late Hurt and they found Ford as the best option for the role.

Interestingly, MCU has not revealed the plot of their upcoming movie and therefore, there’s not much to reveal about Ford’s role.

However, as per title of the movie, Ford as General Ross “may likely be taking part in some type of government-involved mess that makes life even harder on Anthony Mackie’s Captain America” reported via Variety.

Other than Ford and Mackie, the ensemble cast also included Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez.

This is going to be Ford’s first movie with MCU; however, the 80-year-old actor had been earlier featured in the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jack Ryan movies.

Meanwhile, Ford will be next seen in the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones, slated to premiere in June 2023.