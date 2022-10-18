Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly offended at getting snubbed at the Queen’s funeral in September this year, with a royal expert even claiming that they ‘complained’ to their friends about the same.

Royal expert Richard Johnson recently claimed in a piece for New York Daily News that Prince Harry and Meghan had been airing out their grievances to their friends in the wake of having minimum participation at the Queen’s state funeral in London on September 19, 2022.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are complaining they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth's funeral,” Johnson claimed, adding, “They both whined that the family wasn't as welcoming as they should have been.”

The comment came after Daily Mail’s Richard Eden pointed out how Meghan and Harry seemed to have gotten some of the worst seats during the funeral.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Eden said: “There I was, watching the coverage on television and you couldn't see Meghan.”

“There was this really tall candle right in front of the view of the camera. By coincidence Harry and Meghan seemed to be seated behind the tallest member of the Royal Family – Tim Laurence, Princess Anne's husband, now that could be coincidence, but as we know everything was planned meticulously,” he added.