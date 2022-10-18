Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House

London: Czech conductor and rising star Jakub Hrusa was on Tuesday named music director of London´s Royal Opera House, one of the most prestigious roles in classical music.



Hrusa, 41, currently chief conductor of Germany´s Bamberg Symphony, will succeed Antonio Pappano when he steps down after 22 years, the ROH said.

Director Oliver Mears hailed Hrusa´s "superlative music and theatre-making", calling him "one of today´s most exciting conductors".

Hrusa first worked with the ROH after he was invited to conduct Bizet´s Carmen in 2018.

While unable to give any details of what´s in store for his first season, the Czech national told The Guardian daily: "Naturally I want to perform music of my own national background -- I want to do the best music written for opera and some of it is Czech of course, so I´m not going to avoid it."

Pappano, the ROH´s longest serving music director is due to take up a new role as the chief conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Although Hrusa does not officially take up the position until September 2025, he will begin an interim role as designate music director with immediate effect, the ROH said in a statement.

He will then share responsibilities with Pappano for the 2024/25 season, it added. (AFP)