Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan

Sumeet Vyas recalled his road trip to Pakistan for a play in a recent interview and revealed the incident where he was caught with alcohol in his bag in Pakistan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sumeet recalled the time when he visited Pakistan for a play. He revealed that he crossed the Wagah border on foot and was caught by an immigration officer for carrying alcohol. He called his road trip to Pakistan, the craziest trip ever.

Sumeet told IndiaToday, "We had gone to Pakistan to perform a play and we had crossed the Wagah border on foot. And then, we took a car and went there. The company owners had specifically told us that don't carry alcohol because it is not allowed in that country. But as luck would have it, somebody would carry it in their bag"

He further added, "Their immigration officers were very gracious. They asked, 'ye kiska hai' we are keeping it with us. When you return, you can take it'. They put a label and kept it in their office."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sumeet is currently busy promoting the third season of his popular web show, Tripling.

