Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Meghan Markle says 'sorry for having judged Paris Hilton'

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle sat with TV star Paris Hilton in the sixth episode of Archetypes podcast, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," to discuss her ordeal.

In the latest instalment of Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one."

Meghan said: "You heard me at the beginning of this episode talk about how I was nervous for this one. Nervous because, while I'm embarrassed to admit it, I had a judgment about Paris and I don't like having judgment. Doesn't feel good."

She continued: "But I had to be real about that because when I grew up she was beautiful, rich and famous. What could possibly be wrong with her life? I would think.

"And because my entire sense of self-confidence was wrapped up in being the smart one and not the pretty one, I found the way to project all of my judgment and envy onto her. Envy can be a very dangerous thing, as can judgment," Markle said.

Lilibet's mother said: "I was ashamed to admit that I harbored either of those feelings." She later told her listeners, "I'm sorry for having judged her. I didn't know her."

