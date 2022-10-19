 
King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts

Britain’s King Charles throwback dance video has won the hearts of the royal fans as it took the internet by storm ahead of his coronation next year.

The video is making rounds on TikTok.

The then Prince, now king, can be seen breakdancing in the video from his 1985 visit to Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex.

He joined the young people and at one point even volunteered to have a go at breakdancing.

Although, King Charles, then a 37-year-old young prince, didn't quite master the breakdancing moves, but royal fans were certainly impressed by his willingness to take part.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced last week.

Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

