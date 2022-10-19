 
sports
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Did Rohit Sharma just join Pakistan cricket team?

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and PCBs Manager for Media and Communications Ibraheem Badees. — Twitter/@IbrahimBadees/File
AUSTRALIA: Netizens and cricket fans are having a field day Wednesday asking Rohit Sharma if he has joined the Pakistan cricket team after seeing pictures of him in the team's jersey.

Ahead of the mega-game scheduled to take place between Pakistan and India on October 23 in the T20 World Cup in Australia, cricket buffs on Twitter are spending their time taking a jibe at Sharma while waiting for the match.

After Ibraheem Badees — manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's media and communications department — posted his photos on Twitter from the Gabba cricket ground in Australia's Brisbane city wearing Pakistan's jersey and a pair of sunnies, tweeps couldn't help but compare his appearance with the Indian captain.

In his tweet, Badeess shared his photos with the caption "Gabba" and an emoji with sunglasses. His images, at first, strike an uncanny resemblance to Sharma — especially accompanied by the pair of shades.

Many tweeps have deemed Badees as Sharma's doppelgänger asking "since when has Rohit Sharma joined the Pakistan team?

One user on the micro-blogging site wrote: "Rohit Sharma is that you???"

Another tweeted: "I legit thought it was Rohit Sharma in Pakistan's kit."

While one user, taking a jibe at Rohit, tagged him and asked what he's done to himself.

One more user tweeted: "Rohit Sharma decided to join PCT after the great comeback of Shaheen Shah Afridi."

The two archrivals will face one another in the T20 tournament on October 23.

