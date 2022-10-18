'Greatest rivalry': Ex-WWE star The Rock on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock (L), India captain Rohit Sharma, and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. —AFP/Twitter/@T20WorldCup/File

KARACHI: American actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has stepped in to increase the hype around the T20 World Cup 2022's most-awaited clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on October 23.

The Rock has been promoting his movie Black Adam in India and shared his excitement regarding the tournament's greatest cricket rivalry.

"When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It's time for India vs Pakistan," said Johnson, who himself was once a football player.



The two cricket teams will be up against each other in their first T20 World Cup 2022 match on October 23.

Both Pakistan and India last faced one another twice in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, winning one match each.

Last year at T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. It was Pakistan's first-ever victory against the blue shirts in a World Cup match.