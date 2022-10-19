Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been warned against biting the hand that fed her during her struggling actress days with claims about ‘brains over beauty’.



Royal expert and commentator Angela Levin issued these insights.

She began by admitting to The Sun, “Meghan did it for so long. She thinks 'it's a terrible thing what they got women to do, she was valued for her beauty not her brains.”

“She grabbed the jobs because she didn't have any other ones. Meghan didn't have to do it, nobody made her,” she also added.

“If she's got the brains, why didn't she think: 'this is about beauty and I'm not doing it'.”

“She did it. She did it with lots of different companies over a while because it was her way of earning money. Meghan doesn't want to admit that because she thinks she's too grand for it."