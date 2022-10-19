 
Opening batters to be fearful of 'deadly' Shaheen: Ex-Australian cricketer

India's KL Rahul gets bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Opening batters at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 will be watching out for Pakistan's pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody said.

Shaheen joined the national squad in Brisbane after completing his rehabilitation in London. The left-arm pacer had sustained a knee injury during the Men in Green's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The 22-year-old made his comeback in a warm-up match against England on Monday, where he bowled two overs and gave away only seven runs.

However, he got his groove back during today's second warm-up match against Afghanistan, as he claimed two wickets.

Shaheen sent Rahmullah Gurbaz to the hospital with an in-swinging yorker that struck the batter on the left foot, forcing him to get medical attention.

Meanwhile, Moody, warning all the opening batters of Shaheen, said: "That sign there is what all opening batsman in this World Cup will be fearing."

"The two arms aloft from Afridi, confident, smiling — because he is deadly with the new ball. That delivery to [Rahmanullah Gurbaz] was an absolute ripper."

The Green Shirts will take on arch-rivals India in their opening match of the Super 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

