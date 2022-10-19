 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity
Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

Jana Kramer recently opened up about her turbulent marriage with the former NFL player Mike Caussin, who she claimed cheated on her with over a dozen women.

In a preview clip for the new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the One Tree Hill alum teared up while talking about her ex-husband’s infidelity.

During the show, the host Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to confirm that if “he cheated with around 13 women,”. To this, she replied, "More."

That has to be really painful,” said Pinkett Smith.

The country music star, who shares two children with her former partner, got emotional when she talked about the pain of not spending holidays with her three-year-old son and six-year-old daughter following her divorce in 2021.

“I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt,” explained Kramer as she got emotional.

Kramer added, “That’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair.’ He took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

For the unversed, Kramer and Caussin met and began dating in 2014 and then ended later. However, they got back together soon and a year later tied the knot. In 2016 the couple again broke up due to Caussin’s betrayal.

However, the author of The Good Fight officially filed for divorce in April 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self

Sydney Sweeney shares priceless life lessons in a letter to her younger self
Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues

Wendy Williams in ‘BETTER HEALTH’ after re-entering rehab to focus on health issues
Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo

Paddy McGuinness still keeps his ex-Christine SWEET MEMORIES with him: Photo
Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Naomi Watts shares two cents on cosmetic surgery: ‘nothing to be ashamed of’
Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show

Kendall Jenner explains why she struggled making friends after appearing on family reality show
Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir

Tom Felton opens up about substance abuse struggles in his new memoir
Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘narcissism’: ‘Nobody made her do it!’
Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show

Katie Price to share interesting side of her LOVE LIFE with Carl Woods in new show
Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’

Meghan Markle on Archie and Lilibet’s acting ambitions: ‘Need luck’
Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA

Jennifer Garner showcases her timeless beauty during her recent outing in LA
Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out

Meghan Markle warned ‘kissing and telling’ never works out
Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath

Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death and aftermath