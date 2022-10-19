Jana Kramer makes shocking revelations about ex- Mike Caussin’s infidelity

Jana Kramer recently opened up about her turbulent marriage with the former NFL player Mike Caussin, who she claimed cheated on her with over a dozen women.



In a preview clip for the new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the One Tree Hill alum teared up while talking about her ex-husband’s infidelity.

During the show, the host Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to confirm that if “he cheated with around 13 women,”. To this, she replied, "More."

That has to be really painful,” said Pinkett Smith.

The country music star, who shares two children with her former partner, got emotional when she talked about the pain of not spending holidays with her three-year-old son and six-year-old daughter following her divorce in 2021.

“I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt,” explained Kramer as she got emotional.

Kramer added, “That’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair.’ He took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

For the unversed, Kramer and Caussin met and began dating in 2014 and then ended later. However, they got back together soon and a year later tied the knot. In 2016 the couple again broke up due to Caussin’s betrayal.

However, the author of The Good Fight officially filed for divorce in April 2021.