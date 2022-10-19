Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old

Kajal Aggarwal is currently working on 'Indian 2'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of her son Neil on Instagram as he turns six months old, writes a special note for him.

Aggarwal wrote: “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or profound change has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering h how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along.”

“Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!”

“You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back- it seemed to happen overnight. You’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, and first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods.”

See post:

On the work front, the Singham actress was last seen in a Tamil film Hey Sinamika. She is currently working on Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The film is sequel to the 1996 classic film Indian.



According to IndiaToday, Kajal Aggarwal will be working opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.