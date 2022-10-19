 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal is currently working on Indian 2
Kajal Aggarwal is currently working on 'Indian 2'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of her son Neil on Instagram as he  turns six months old, writes a special note for him.

Aggarwal wrote: “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or profound change has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering h how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along.”

“Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom!”

“You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back- it seemed to happen overnight. You’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, and first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods.”

See post:

On the work front, the Singham actress was last seen in a Tamil film Hey Sinamika. She is currently working on Indian 2 directed by Shankar. The film is sequel to the 1996 classic film Indian.

According to IndiaToday, Kajal Aggarwal will be working opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. 

