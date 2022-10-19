Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video from her trip to Kenya as UNICEF's global goodwill ambassador for child rights in which she showed a health camp for malnourished children, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The video showed how malnourished children are taken care of in an area like Kenya where there is such a scarcity of health facilities. The video showed Priyanka in a blue t-shirt and a matching cap moving around the camp where malnourished children were being checked.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "When the children deviate from the (growth) chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Kenya and has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF in its fight against the hunger crisis in Kenya.

