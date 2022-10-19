 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya
Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video from her trip to Kenya as UNICEF's global goodwill ambassador for child rights in which she showed a health camp for malnourished children, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The video showed how malnourished children are taken care of in an area like Kenya where there is such a scarcity of health facilities. The video showed Priyanka in a blue t-shirt and a matching cap moving around the camp where malnourished children were being checked.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "When the children deviate from the (growth) chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Kenya and has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF in its fight against the hunger crisis in Kenya.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops further on Day 5
'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan

'Uunchai' Director Sooraj Barjatiya reveals he took anxiety medicine before narrating to Amitabh Bachchan
Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra says he is 'grateful' for 10 years in Bollywood
Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai

Farah Khan surprisingly meets BFF Sania Miza in Dubai
Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old

Kajal Aggarwal shares picture of son Neil as he turns six months old
'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film

'Bhediya' trailer releases: India's first creature comedy film
Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans decide not to host Diwali party this year

Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchans decide not to host Diwali party this year
'Student of the Year' turns 10: Karan Johar shares pictures with all three actors

'Student of the Year' turns 10: Karan Johar shares pictures with all three actors
Bobby Deol pens down a sweet note for brother Sunny Deol's birthday

Bobby Deol pens down a sweet note for brother Sunny Deol's birthday
'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope teaser releases on SRK's birthday

'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope teaser releases on SRK's birthday
'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan

'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan