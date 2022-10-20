 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Sanjay Dutt was part of the famous South film KGF chapter 2
Sanjay Dutt was part of the famous South film 'KGF chapter 2'

Sanjay Dutt, at an event, spoke about the love he has for the South Indian cinema, says they make films with passion and heroism.

The actor recently attended the title and teaser launch of KD The Devil. Sanjay has lent his voice to their Hindi version video. The film will be released in different languages including: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

At the event, Dutt remarked: “I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli is a good friend. I can see so much of passion, love and energy in the movies made in the South. They celebrate heroism. In Mumbai, we must not forget our roots. I enjoyed working in KGF with Yash Prashnath and Hombale Film. And now, I look forward to working with Dhruva.”

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor appeared in KGF chapter 2 which received massive appreciation from all around the world.

As per IndiaToday, KD The Devil is an action-drama film that has been directed by Prem. The film has been produced by KVN productions. 

