 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally take steps to rebuild ties with royals

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take steps to rebuild ties with royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking measures to rebuild relationships with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals in 2023.

The International Business Times, quoting a source, said Meghan and Harry want to rebuild relationships in what has been called a "year of reconciliation."

The couple want to patch things up with the royals so they can all move forward as a united family.

The report, per Closer magazine, says Meghan and Harry in order to rebuild bridges, first have to simmer down on the projects that could possibly negatively affect them.

However, Prince Harry has reportedly toned down and postponed his memoir to 2023.

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries have also been postponed to 2023 as they want to reconcile with the royals ahead of King Charles coronation on May 6, next year.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’
Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Netflix ‘fears’ Harry, Meghan’s doc will look like ‘pile-on attack’ on Royal Family

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video

Meghan Markle appears Julia Roberts-style ‘friendly and relatable’ in Variety video
Meghan Markle warned she will be known for 'scandal' in '100 years': 'Not love'

Meghan Markle warned she will be known for 'scandal' in '100 years': 'Not love'
Prince Harry undergone ‘beard transplant’? New look sparks frenzy

Prince Harry undergone ‘beard transplant’? New look sparks frenzy
Netflix to choose ‘money’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship

Netflix to choose ‘money’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship
Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look

Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look