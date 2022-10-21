Karachi will be foggier than usual this year: weather expert

Representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl. — Reuters/File

Karachi is likely to see an early and above-normal fog this year, weather analyst Jawad Memon has said.

According to the analyst, foggy weather usually prevails in Sindh during the month of November, adding that Karachi will be foggier than normal this year.

The weather expert further said that foggy weather will affect visibility more than usual this year across the province.

"Greenery has increased in Sindh due to rains," he said, adding that the temperature in the month of October has gone lower because of that.

Earlier this month, Memon said that cold weather in Sindh was likely to hit the province from November this year.

He said that the intensity of the cold might increase in the province this winter season.