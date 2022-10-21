 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party yesterday night
Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party yesterday night

India’s famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star studded Diwali party at his place yesterday.

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit also attended the party and the two of them seemed to have an amazing time together at the event. The duo could be seen sharing a vibe together on a song.

Kajol shared a video on Instagram with the 'Dancing Queen' and wrote: “With the original Dancing Queen! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor.. and @manishmalhotra thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time!”

Kajol wore a beautiful black and tea pink shimmery saari whereas Madhuri also wore an elegant ethnic dress in the Diwali bash.

Some other celebrities who were part of this amazing celebration night included: Katrine Kaif, Vicky Kauskhal, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many more, reported IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist
Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar

Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar
Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'

Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster
Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'

Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'
Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video
Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'
'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir

'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir
Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'
Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya

Priyanka Chopra shares video from her trip to Kenya