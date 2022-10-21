Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party yesterday night

India’s famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star studded Diwali party at his place yesterday.

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit also attended the party and the two of them seemed to have an amazing time together at the event. The duo could be seen sharing a vibe together on a song.

Kajol shared a video on Instagram with the 'Dancing Queen' and wrote: “With the original Dancing Queen! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor.. and @manishmalhotra thank u for making that happen. Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time!”

Kajol wore a beautiful black and tea pink shimmery saari whereas Madhuri also wore an elegant ethnic dress in the Diwali bash.



Some other celebrities who were part of this amazing celebration night included: Katrine Kaif, Vicky Kauskhal, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many more, reported IndiaToday.