 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 21 2022
Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha legally got married in 2020, reports
Actress Richa Chadha gets husband Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her left hand's wrist. 

Earlier, Richa shared a picture on Instagram that gave a glimpse of her mehendi. In the picture, one could see Ali’s name written on the wrist in Urdu.

Prior to this, she inked her parents’ names on her right hand. Now, she got her husband’s name tattooed on her left hand’s wrist.

See picture:

As per the spokesperson of Chadha and Fazal the two of them legally got married in 2020. “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family. They hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow.”

IndiaToday reported, the statement further revealed that: “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes, too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewllery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story.”  

