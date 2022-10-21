 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Parineeti Chopra to feature in Imtiaz Alis next film
Parineeti Chopra to feature in Imtiaz Ali's next film 

Parineeti Chopra talks about dealing with failures in her career, says that failures have only made her more powerful.  

Parineeti added: “I feel like I’m going to write a book about my life one day because it is just so interesting to me. I don’t think a lot of people have seen these kinds of ups and downs in such a short time.”

“A lot of people ask me if this affected me, if I was in a bad place, but the four years that was bad in my career, I still have a smile talking about it, because today I have reached a place where the way I handle myself, the person I am, I have never been happier, more at ease and calm, I have never been more powerful. It is all because I have experienced failure.”

The Ishaqzaade actress went on to say: “That power comes from failures. I have had to see failure for the first time in my life. We see failure at the global level. That gives you a crash course in life. Today, I am able to be happy again. It is because of that. I don’t think ii would have chosen a film like Code Name Tiranga if I hadn’t gone through the changes, because playing safe felt right.”

She said: “For me, I don’t have box office success to quantify my success, so I can only go by reactions and that is enough.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last appeared in Code Name Tiranga. She will be next seen in film Uunchai opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reported IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist
Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar

Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar
Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'

Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster
Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'

Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'
Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video

Akshay Kumar sings 'Ram Setu Anthem' live at an event: See video
Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'

Ekta Kapoor prepones the release date of 'Dream Girl 2'
'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir

'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir
Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shoots in Howrah for 'Chakda Xpress'