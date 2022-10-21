Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Parineeti Chopra to feature in Imtiaz Ali's next film

Parineeti Chopra talks about dealing with failures in her career, says that failures have only made her more powerful.

Parineeti added: “I feel like I’m going to write a book about my life one day because it is just so interesting to me. I don’t think a lot of people have seen these kinds of ups and downs in such a short time.”

“A lot of people ask me if this affected me, if I was in a bad place, but the four years that was bad in my career, I still have a smile talking about it, because today I have reached a place where the way I handle myself, the person I am, I have never been happier, more at ease and calm, I have never been more powerful. It is all because I have experienced failure.”

The Ishaqzaade actress went on to say: “That power comes from failures. I have had to see failure for the first time in my life. We see failure at the global level. That gives you a crash course in life. Today, I am able to be happy again. It is because of that. I don’t think ii would have chosen a film like Code Name Tiranga if I hadn’t gone through the changes, because playing safe felt right.”

She said: “For me, I don’t have box office success to quantify my success, so I can only go by reactions and that is enough.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last appeared in Code Name Tiranga. She will be next seen in film Uunchai opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reported IndiaToday.