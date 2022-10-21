 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Kangana Ranaut feels Kantara should be sent to Oscars next year
Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to praise the recently released Kannada film Kantara and shared that it should be India's entry for the Oscars next year, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut watched the film on Thursday and shared on her Instagram stories that Kantara should represent India at the Oscars next year as she feels India needs the right representation globally.

Kangana wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

Kantara is a Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty and stars Murali(Kishore) in the lead role.

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake

Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake
Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Shruti Haasan to feature in an international film 'The Eye'

Shruti Haasan to feature in an international film 'The Eye'
Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist
Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar

Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar
Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'

Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster
Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'

Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'
Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi

Nora Fatehi reveals she suffered depression after her break-up with Angad Bedi