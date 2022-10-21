Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to praise the recently released Kannada film Kantara and shared that it should be India's entry for the Oscars next year, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut watched the film on Thursday and shared on her Instagram stories that Kantara should represent India at the Oscars next year as she feels India needs the right representation globally.

Kangana wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

Kantara is a Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty and stars Murali(Kishore) in the lead role.