 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her
Britney Spears calls out mother Lynne for being ‘dismissive’ of her

Britney Spears has taken to the internet to call out her estranged mother, Lynne Spears.

The Toxic singer took an aim at her mom as she spoke on 'being scared of people.' In a Twitter post, Britney accused her mother of being dismissive of her.

The Criminal singer recalled a story about taking an hours-long flight to spend time with her mother and revealed that she did not pay any attention to her when the visit took place.

“So embarrassing... literally me for the rest of my life !!!! Let me tell you... it's SO SEXY to be on guard and scared of people secretly!!!” the singer wrote alongside a vintage photo of actress Audrey Hepburn holding a gun in film Paris When It Sizzles (1964).

Britney continued, “I wish I could be like my mom and just sit my [expletive] on a chair while my daughter drives two hours to see me and takes a 6 hour flight!!!!”

“She just STAYED SEATED with the phone in her hand and gave me the hold finger... and said "SORRY GIVE ME A MINUTE... GO GET IVY'S BOTTLE"!!!! she explained, referencing her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears' now four-year-old daughter Ivey.

Britney further stated, “Must be nice to be SO comfortable with me.... in the meantime this is me for the rest of my life with confidence and a laid back attitude!!!!”

“I've never actually held a gun... all good friends!!!!” she concluded.

Britney’s rant came just days after she accused Lynne of hitting her, and three months after she accused her mom of being the 'mastermind' of her now terminated conservatorship.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

Jennifer Aniston accused of ‘humiliating’ assistant in spray tan video

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans speculate song ‘Vigilante S---’ is about Scooter Braun
King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte

King Charles once made THIS wish for Princess Charlotte
Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen

Jensen Ackles return to ‘The Winchesters’ set saw a good omen
Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut

Selena Gomez showers praises on ‘mastermind’ Taylor Swift after Midnights’ debut
Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch

Trevor Noah responds to alleged ‘beef’ with Kanye West in The Daily Show: Watch
William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan

William has no interest in ‘manufactured turf war’ with Harry, Meghan
Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project

Netflix ‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy reveals why he took up the project
Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard killed childhood best friend
Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows