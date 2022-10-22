 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Meghan Markle rings the alarm Netflix doc to be 'awful' for Royal Family

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle's recent remarks about the upcoming Netflix documentary convinced an expert that the couple will be taking a swipe at the royal family.

The couple’s documentary, directed by Liz Garbus, is expected to reveal scathing claims about The Firm however expert’s eyebrows were raised after the Duchess distanced herself from the series.

During her recent interview, the mother-of-two said that she and Harry entrusted their story to the director “even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

Reacting to her comments, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden noted: “We're going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let's be clear why because it looks like it's going to be awful for the Royal Family.

“There's going to be lots of negative stuff,” he explained. “They want to be able to say that's just the director's vision that's nothing to with us.”

"It's very alarming,” Richard remarked.

Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split

'The Crown' offers glimpse of Prince William struggling amid parent's split

Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider

Brad Pitt appears charming as ever after Emily Ratajkowski turns down dating rumours

Stormzy says his split from ex- Maya Jama was biggest loss

Who leaked 'House of the Dragon' finale episode? Find here

Deepika Padukone revisits beautiful past: reshares wedding announcement with Ranveer Singh

Johnny Depp returns to court with new lawsuit: Deets inside

