Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Sunday Oct 23 2022
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rated his cricket skills hours ahead of the high-octane T20 World Cup clash with arch-rival India. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a Reel on Instagram asking Babar to rate himself out of a 100, similar to what football player's rating are seen in the FIFA video game for consoles and computers. 

The star player rated his power, stroke range, spin game, pace game and fielding. 

Babar rated his power a 70 out of 100, his stroke range an 80 out of 100, spin game 75 out of 100. 

When asked about his pace game, Babar said: "I love pace" and rated himself a 90 out of hundred. Last but not the least, he gave himself a 60 for his fielding.  

Pakistan are all set to face India in their first T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) at 1pm. 

The rain forecast in today's match kept fans and spectators worried, however, the sky in Melbourne has cleared and the fans can expect a 40-over contest between the cricket rivals.

