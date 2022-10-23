Meghan Markle, Prince Harry third baby not on the cards

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are not planning for their third baby, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes.



Kinsey remarks come days after a source told Closer that adding ‘one more to the mix’ would be ‘wonderful’ for them.

Meghan has reportedly also told Harry, “she thinks another baby would bring them closer.”

However, Kinsey Schofield doesn't believe a third child is on the cards.

The Express UK, per Daily Star, reports, “If Harry and Meghan truly are considering a third child, I imagine that it's because their circle is small and their world is lonely."

She went on to say, “Meghan has had multiple difficult pregnancies and I really don't think she would even attempt to put her body through that again."

Kinsey further said, "Although I'm almost used to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contradicting themselves, a third child goes completely against what Prince Harry said in 2019.”

Prince Harry had told the activist that he would have two children at the most and blamed his decision on climate change.