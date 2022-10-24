Here's how Sania Mirza celebrated India's win

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/File

Following the nail-biting contest between Pakistan and India in the opening match of the T20 World Cup tournament on Sunday, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a video showing her fluctuating feelings during today's match between the arch-rivals.

Taking to her Instagram, Mirza — who is married to former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik — shared a reel in which she could be seen seated in a room with her family while watching the game between the two countries.

"Tag your match crew!!! Different stages of the match today," she wrote in her caption accompanied by multiple crying emojis.

In the video, Sania could initially be seen cheering for Indian bowlers while Pakistan was batting on the pitch. Sania and her family's reactions kept fluctuating as the Pakistani batters hit fours and sixes during the innings.

When India's batting was in progress, Sania was heard saying 'If anybody can do it's these two' — talking about Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya's exceptional partnership that led the Blue Shirts to a win.

Toward the end of the video, Sania and her family could be seen celebrating India's victory against Pakistan.

Pakistan lost to India by four wickets in the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.