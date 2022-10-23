Babar Azam praises Virat Kohli, hopeful of Pakistan's comeback after suffering defeat

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam waits for the toss during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Following a nerve-wracking game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reiterated to learn from mistakes after the Green Shirts lost the match by four wickets.



"[We] will learn from mistakes," Babar Azam said, speaking during a post-match presser.

Speaking on Pakistan's performance in their first match in the mega-event and future strategies of the squad, Azam said: "It feels bad when we come too close [to the victory] and lose the match. I am confident the team will make a comeback in the tournament."

"We used the main bowlers first to take wickets," the skipper said, justifying his decision to send Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf early on in the match.

Even though Pakistan's game went downhill after the no- and wide ball in the last over, Babar appreciated Muhammad Nawaz's bowling during the match and sought support for Shaheen following his comeback after a months-long knee injury.

The skipper also appreciated India's former captain Virat Kohli for his incredible innings, despite the pressure.

"Virat Kohli has handled the pressure very well. His innings made an immense difference," the Pakistan captain said, lauding India for playing calculated cricket.