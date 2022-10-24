Prominent journalist Arshad Sharif dies in accident in Kenya

Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

Family sources confirm Sharif died in accident in Nairobi.

No further details are available about incident yet.

Local police initiate probe and are investigating matter.

Senior Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif passed away in an accident in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.



According to Geo News, family sources and colleagues have confirmed that Sharif died during an accident in Nairobi, though no further details are available about the incident yet.

Local police have initiated a probe and are investigating the matter, the sources said.

Sharif was previously associated with ARY News and had gone to Dubai after resigning from the channel. Before going to Kenya, he was spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai.

Following the news of Sharif's death, condolences started pouring in from across the country.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences over the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.



PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist, while PTI leader Ali Zaidi also expressed his grief on the death of Sharif.



Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group, also extended his condolences.

— This is a developing story and will be updated. Geo.tv will strive to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of information.