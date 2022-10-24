 
sports
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Reuters

Taskin fires Bangladesh to win over Netherlands at T20 World Cup

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Bangladesh players celebrate after dismissing a Dutch player. — Twitter/File
Bangladesh players celebrate after dismissing a Dutch player. — Twitter/File

  • The Netherlands chose to bowl first and did well to restrict Bangladesh to 144 for eight on a gloomy day.
  • Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Super 12 match in Sydney. 
  • While the Netherlands will take on India. 

MELBOURNE: Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed took four wickets as they kicked off their T20 World Cup with a laboured nine-run win over the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday.

The Netherlands chose to bowl first and did well to restrict Bangladesh to 144 for eight on a gloomy day at Bellerive Oval.

Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) produced a gallant 34-run partnership for the final wicket and slogged the Netherlands to within 12 runs of victory with two balls to spare.

But Van Meekeren was unable to clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar's penultimate ball, sealing Bangladesh's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts.

Man-of-the-match Taskin ensured the Netherlands' chase got off to a dreadful start as he removed opener Vikramjit Singh and number three Bas de Leede with the first two balls of the innings.

A defiant half-century from all-rounder Colin Ackermann (62) kept Netherlands in the game but Taskin dismissed the number four in a two-wicket burst in the 17th over.

Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday, while the Netherlands face India. 

More From Sports:

Former players in awe of Virat Kohli's World Cup masterclass

Former players in awe of Virat Kohli's World Cup masterclass
‘You are my match winner’, Babar Azam to Mohammad Nawaz after loss to India

‘You are my match winner’, Babar Azam to Mohammad Nawaz after loss to India
Here's how Sania Mirza celebrated India's win

Here's how Sania Mirza celebrated India's win
'Brilliant effort': PM Shehbaz bucks up Green Shirts following defeat in Pak vs India clash

'Brilliant effort': PM Shehbaz bucks up Green Shirts following defeat in Pak vs India clash
Babar Azam praises Virat Kohli, hopeful of Pakistan's comeback after suffering defeat

Babar Azam praises Virat Kohli, hopeful of Pakistan's comeback after suffering defeat
Stoinis says Australia must embrace pressure after defeat

Stoinis says Australia must embrace pressure after defeat
Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat

Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat
Pak vs Ind: Iftikhar Ahmed registers his name in record books

Pak vs Ind: Iftikhar Ahmed registers his name in record books
Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive COVID test

Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive COVID test
No time to waste at T20 World Cup, says South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

No time to waste at T20 World Cup, says South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma
Pak vs Ind: Ashwin under fire for 'cheating'

Pak vs Ind: Ashwin under fire for 'cheating'
Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance