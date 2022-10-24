 
pakistan
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Toshakhana reference: ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Monday Oct 24, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistans office in Islamabad. — Facebook/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released its detailed verdict in the Toshakhana reference that led to the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. 

The detailed order, which has the signatures of all five members, was issued today after the former premier approached the Islamabad High Court against the electoral body.

On Friday, the electoral body disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

Headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP's five-member bench unanimously ruled against the former prime minister. 

The commission, in its judgement, stated that the PTI chief is no more a member of the National Assembly and deemed his response "not correct".

The detailed order comes after PTI had raised objections over the delay in its release.

