Aliza Sultan submits evidence of domestic violence against Feroze Khan in court

Aliza Sultan with her ex-husband Feroze Khan on their wedding day. — Instagram

Per evidence submitted to court, Aliza Sultan was subjected to torture on July 7, 2020, and May 10, 2021.

Images shows torture left Aliza with bruises all over her arms and waist.

Medical report submitted to court proves she was tortured by ex-husband.

KARACHI: Some new developments have recently taken place in the ongoing domestic violence case of Aliza Sultan Khan, the ex-wife of renowned actor Feroze Khan.

According to the evidence that the victim submitted to the District and Sessions Courts Karachi East, she was subjected to torture on July 7, 2020, which left her with bruises all over her arm.

Images, which are a part of the court's record, showing Aliza Sultan Khan was subjected to domestic abuse by her ex-husband, Feroze Khan.

The images submitted to the court show that Aliza was once again beaten up by her ex-husband on May 10, 2021.

Aliza's family also took her for a medico-legal examination at the Postgraduate Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and its reports were also submitted to the court.

As detailed in the medical report, as a result of torture, bruises were found on the victim's arms and waist.

Images, which are a part of the court's record, showing the medico-legal reports of Aliza Sultan Khan proving domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband, Feroze Khan

The court has postponed the further hearing of the case till November 1, 2022.



According to Aliza's lawyer, Advocate Barrister Qaim Shah, Feroze Khan had subjected tortured Alizah on November 15, 2020, as well. Per Aliza's statement, during the fight with her ex-husband, her son Sultan was also injured.

The lawyer further added that when his client went to the police station to lodge a complaint, Feroze and his family threatened Aliza.

Barrister Shah also told the court that Aliza was often subjected to physical abuse on multiple occasions, but she chose to remain silent because of her children.

It should be noted that on September 1, 2022, Aliza took to her Instagram account and announced that she was parting ways with her ex-husband.





"Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at her husband’s hand.”

She added: "I do not want my children to grow up in a toxic household.”

The couple had gotten married in March 2018 and have two children together — a boy and a girl.