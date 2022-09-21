 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Feroze Khan's wife makes serious allegations as she confirms separation

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Feroze Khan's wife Alizey Sultan has confirmed her separation from her husband on her social media account.

After the speculations about their split, now Alizey has come forward to announce the heartbreaking news.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Alizey accused the Khaani actor of physical violence and toxicity and degradation at her husband’s hand.

She wrote, “ Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at her husband’s hand.”

She went on to add, “I do  not want my children to grow up in a toxic household.”

Feroze Khan is one of the leading stars in the Pakistani showbiz industry who married Alizey in March 2018.

The couple has two children, a boy, and a girl. 

