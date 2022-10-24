 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar reveals the riskiest thing he has done

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Akshay Kumar reveals the riskiest thing he has done
Akshay Kumar reveals the riskiest thing he has done

Akshay Kumar talked about the riskiest thing he has done so far in a recent interview. Akshay shared that every action film he has committed to has been very risky, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar revealed that he has hurt himself several times while performing stunts in his action movies. He further says that one should always be careful while doing such stunts.

Akshay said, "I guess it would have to be every action movie I’ve ever committed to. Sometimes, it’s not the big stunts that are the riskiest. I’ve been hurt performing simple stunts that stunt teams and even myself have taken for granted."

He further added, "The key is to be prepared every single time, check your weapons, cables, timing again and again and again. You can never be too careful in this industry."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Ram Setu. Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood friends she hurt in 2022 deserved it

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood friends she hurt in 2022 deserved it
Janhvi Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is her inspiration

Janhvi Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is her inspiration
'Joyland' to have its premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022

'Joyland' to have its premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022
Asim Azhar shares fan moment with Virat Kholi: See picture

Asim Azhar shares fan moment with Virat Kholi: See picture
Sonam Bajwa expresses her affection for Fawad Khan

Sonam Bajwa expresses her affection for Fawad Khan
Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days 'after Vayu': See video

Sonam Kapoor resumes workout 60 days 'after Vayu': See video
Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute

Sonya Hussayn files legal case against producer Urwa Hocane over payment dispute
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her 'spending Diwali in bed'
Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video

Kriti Sanon's ethereal look will beat your Monday blues: Video
Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length

Shefali Shah says she prefers the importance of a role to its length
Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors

Janhvi Kapoor advises sister Khushi Kapoor to avoid dating actors
Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost 'Kai Po Che' to Sushant Singh Rajput