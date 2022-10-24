Akshay Kumar reveals the riskiest thing he has done

Akshay Kumar talked about the riskiest thing he has done so far in a recent interview. Akshay shared that every action film he has committed to has been very risky, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar revealed that he has hurt himself several times while performing stunts in his action movies. He further says that one should always be careful while doing such stunts.

Akshay said, "I guess it would have to be every action movie I’ve ever committed to. Sometimes, it’s not the big stunts that are the riskiest. I’ve been hurt performing simple stunts that stunt teams and even myself have taken for granted."

He further added, "The key is to be prepared every single time, check your weapons, cables, timing again and again and again. You can never be too careful in this industry."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Ram Setu. Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.