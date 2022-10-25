 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website
Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

  • IHC says there would be no benefit in forming a panel at this point.
  • Matter between two different countries, state institutions can resolve the problem better, says IHC CJ.
  • Interior and foreign ministries cooperating with family, lawyer tells court.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday termed it premature to form a commission on the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The judge passed the remark as he resumed the hearing of a petition filed seeking the formation of a fact-finding commission into the journalist’s death.

“Did anyone go to Arshad Sharif’s family? Do they need any assistance?” the court asked as the hearing resumed.

Counsel for the petitioner Barrister Shoaib Razzaq informed the court that Sharif’s dead body is being brought to Pakistan. He added that the interior and foreign ministries were cooperating with the family.

“Our appeal is that a judicial commission is formed to probe the murder,” said the lawyer. He also informed the court that the government had asked for the repatriation of Sharif from the UAE.

At this, Justice Minallah told the counsel that he had come to court today just for this case.

But, at this point, the deputy attorney general interjected and informed the court that the report from the Kenyan government will come and if the petitioners have any objections to it then the case can be heard again.

“Journalists’ bodies should be kept on board during the inquiry. There would be no benefit in forming a commission at this point,” remarked Justice Minallah at the this. He also remarked that the issue was a matter between two different countries, adding that state institutions can resolve the problem better.

The judge then adjourned the hearing of the case for a week.

Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity' case

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night in a “mistaken identity” case while he was traveling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

In this regard, the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Kenya, Anne Makori held a press conference on Monday and confirmed that on the evening of October 23, a Pakistani journalist, named Arshad Muhammad Sharif, 50, was shot by the Kenyan police within the limits of Kajiado County.

"There's an alleged police killing of a Pakistani national at Tinga market, Kajiado county, last evening. Our rapid response team has already been dispatched," she said, adding that a probe related to the incident is underway and that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority will carry out a transparent investigation into the killing of Sharif. 

More From Pakistan:

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case
PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges

PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges
US urges Kenya to fully probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing

US urges Kenya to fully probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing
Arshad Sharif's body dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Arshad Sharif's body dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister
Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed

Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed
Sindh police, FC reach Islamabad ahead of PTI's expected long march

Sindh police, FC reach Islamabad ahead of PTI's expected long march
Aliza Sultan submits evidence of domestic violence against Feroze Khan in court

Aliza Sultan submits evidence of domestic violence against Feroze Khan in court
JCP recommends elevation of Justice Minallah, two others to top court

JCP recommends elevation of Justice Minallah, two others to top court
Following Arshad Sharif's killing, Pakistan becomes top trend on Kenyan Twitter

Following Arshad Sharif's killing, Pakistan becomes top trend on Kenyan Twitter
Who's responsible for current state of Mohenjo Daro?

Who's responsible for current state of Mohenjo Daro?
Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe

Arshad Sharif killing: PM talks to Kenyan president, urges unbiased probe