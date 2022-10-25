 
sports
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Reuters

West Indies head coach Simmons steps down after T20 World Cup exit

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

West Indies coach Phil Simmons during nets at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada on March 23, 2022. — Reuters
West Indies coach Phil Simmons during nets at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada on March 23, 2022. — Reuters 

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has stepped down following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.

Twice champions West Indies suffered a surprise elimination by Ireland with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday, ending bottom of Group B with two points.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," Simmons said.

"It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

West Indies made their earliest exit from the global showpiece since the inaugural 2007 tournament in South Africa.

Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

His last matches in charge will be the two-test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

More From Sports:

Muhammad Irfan Jr's fast bowling impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Muhammad Irfan Jr's fast bowling impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Ex-Australia skipper Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering

Ex-Australia skipper Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering
Zimbabwe coach slams play in 'ridiculous' World Cup conditions

Zimbabwe coach slams play in 'ridiculous' World Cup conditions
Dahani wishes Diwali in a special Sindhi message

Dahani wishes Diwali in a special Sindhi message
Taskin fires Bangladesh to win over Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Taskin fires Bangladesh to win over Netherlands at T20 World Cup
Former players in awe of Virat Kohli's World Cup masterclass

Former players in awe of Virat Kohli's World Cup masterclass
‘You are my match winner’, Babar Azam to Mohammad Nawaz after loss to India

‘You are my match winner’, Babar Azam to Mohammad Nawaz after loss to India
Here's how Sania Mirza celebrated India's win

Here's how Sania Mirza celebrated India's win
'Brilliant effort': PM Shehbaz bucks up Green Shirts following defeat in Pak vs India clash

'Brilliant effort': PM Shehbaz bucks up Green Shirts following defeat in Pak vs India clash
Babar Azam praises Virat Kohli, hopeful of Pakistan's comeback after suffering defeat

Babar Azam praises Virat Kohli, hopeful of Pakistan's comeback after suffering defeat
Stoinis says Australia must embrace pressure after defeat

Stoinis says Australia must embrace pressure after defeat
Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat

Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat