 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
AFP

Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

A policeman accompanies polio workers on a polio immunisation campaign. — Reuters/File
A policeman accompanies polio workers on a polio immunisation campaign. — Reuters/File

  • Policeman's death is latest in bloody campaign to eradicate polio.
  • Attack takes place during a week-long nationwide polio drive.
  • Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on the policeman, official says.

A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was shot dead in Pakistan on Tuesday, local government officials said, the latest death in a bloody campaign to eradicate the disease.

The attack took place in the Pishin district of Balochistan during a week-long nationwide polio drive that hopes to inoculate 25 million children.

Pakistan is one of two countries, alongside neighbouring Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic and vaccination teams have frequently been targeted by militants.

"Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on the policeman who died at the scene," Yasir Bazai, the deputy commissioner of the district, told AFP.

District police officer Abdul Haleem confirmed the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but terrorist groups have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and their security escorts in the past.

In April, Pakistan reported the first case of polio in 15 months. Since then 20 cases have been reported, according to the government-funded End Polio Pakistan programme.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march

Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march
HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman

HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman
Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack
Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb
ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case
IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya
PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges

PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges
US urges Kenya to fully probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing

US urges Kenya to fully probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing
Arshad Sharif's body dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Arshad Sharif's body dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar steps down as law minister
Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed

Arshad Sharif's post mortem completed