 
sports
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Taufel shares his views Pakistan vs India no-ball controversy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and Australian umprire Simon Taufel. — AFP/File
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and Australian umprire Simon Taufel. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Simon Taufel, legendary Australian umpire, has finally broken silence on the controversial final over in the T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In the last decisive over, the ball by Pakistani pacer Mohammad Nawaz deflected after hitting the wickets, as Indian hard-hitter Virat Kohli was bowled on a free hit. 

On the same ball, Kohli and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik — who was on the strike's other end — ran across the pitch to add three runs to their innings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and squad were upset at the umpires' bye signals and checked if it was a dead ball. While the umpires dismissed the idea, a discussion across social media began after the Men in Blue were declared victorious in the mega game.

Taufel, too, shared his opinion on the matter and said that the umpires' decision to signalling a bye was correct.

"After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, I’ve been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit," Taufel wrote on Linkedin.

"The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled, and therefore, the ball is not dead on hitting the stumps – the ball is still in play, and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," he added. 

More From Sports:

Stoinis blitz propels Australia to seven wicket win over Sri Lanka

Stoinis blitz propels Australia to seven wicket win over Sri Lanka
Pak vs Ind: Geo News leads Pakistan's coverage

Pak vs Ind: Geo News leads Pakistan's coverage
England recall Jason Roy for Australia ODI series

England recall Jason Roy for Australia ODI series
PSL categories of eight players including Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz upgraded

PSL categories of eight players including Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz upgraded
What's Karachi National Stadium's new name?

What's Karachi National Stadium's new name?
'I want him to retire from T20I,' Shoaib Akhtar says about Virat Kohli

'I want him to retire from T20I,' Shoaib Akhtar says about Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi sees PJL playing crucial role in Pakistani cricket

Shahid Afridi sees PJL playing crucial role in Pakistani cricket

Australian spinner Adam Zampa gets Covid at T20 World Cup

Australian spinner Adam Zampa gets Covid at T20 World Cup

Man dies of cardiac arrest while watching Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match

Man dies of cardiac arrest while watching Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match
Muhammad Irfan Jr's fast bowling impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Muhammad Irfan Jr's fast bowling impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
West Indies head coach Simmons steps down after T20 World Cup exit

West Indies head coach Simmons steps down after T20 World Cup exit
Ex-Australia skipper Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering

Ex-Australia skipper Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering