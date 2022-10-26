Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-in-cheek video, leaving fans in splits: Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is done with Brahmāstra’s promotions which is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar next month.



On Wednesday morning, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a rib-tickling clip of Ranbir speaking to someone on the phone, saying he and Alia are done promoting Ayan Mukerji’s movie.

In a short video, the Rockstar actor mentioned that his wife Alia is “tired of singing Kesariya at every event” whereas he’s turned to “bhoot” (ghost) because of all “the dance performances”.

Dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, Ranbir also took a hilarious dig at Alia’s character calling out “Shiva’s name in the movie”.

He quipped, “Brahmāstra is releasing on OTT so this means more and more promotions.”

“We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. Now, what to do? Do I go to everyone’s house, personally and request them to please watch our movie?”

Ranbir continued that he has a life other than this movie like “prepping for the birth of his first child”.

“I am going to be a father, such a big moment in my life,” remarked the actor, while he’s interrupted by Ayan’s call.

Ranbir changed his narrative and began agreeing with Ayan, stating, “We must promote Brahmāstra. Let’s do it, everyone has to watch it. Yes sir, light is coming.”

In the caption, the 29-year-old mom-to-be wrote, “Hard facts.”

Her contemporary and Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone dropped laughing emoticons, in addition to Arjun Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.



Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Too cute and funny absolutely.”

Reacting to the funny clip, Ayan wrote on his IG handle, “Ranbir, I hope you’re reading this from your secret Instagram account. You have 2 more parts to go on Brahmāstra so you better be nice to me.”

Meanwhile, Brahmāstra will have an OTT release on November 4.