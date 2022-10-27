Spotify CEO shares why Kanye West won't be stripped of the music streaming service

Spotify CEO has ruled out pulling Kanye West's music from the music streaming service regardless of the company's strict stance against antisemitism.

During an interview with Reuters, CEO Daniel explained Ye's antisemitic comments would have been removed from Spotify if the rapper had made them on a podcast or recording, according to their hate speech policy. Still, the 45-year-old hadn't made such comments.

"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," Ek told Reuters, adding, "It's up to his label if they want to take action or not,"

The company's CEO, Daniel made clear that West's comments were "awful"; however, his music did not cross Spotify's red lines.

Ek added the music pull-out decision squarely fell into Ye's label, Universal Music Group's Def Jam imprint, if they felt want to.

Def Jam has the copyright to West's music from 2002 to 2016. The Grammy winner's contract with the record company ended with his recent album Donda in 2021.

"Def Jam's relationship with Ye as a recording artist, Def Jam's partnership with the GOOD Music label venture, and Ye's merchandise agreement with Bravado all ended in 2021," Def Jam said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice."

Kanye West recently was under fire for his continuous anti-Semitic remarks, which led many A-list brands to cut ties with Ye.