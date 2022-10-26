 
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's recently released film Thank God got off to a decent start at the box office as the film collected INR 8.1 crore on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film managed to live up to expectations and minted INR 8.1 crore on its first day in theatres. However, the reviews coming from the film have been mixed.

The makers will be hoping that this trend of the film continues for the next few days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said about the film, "Thank God relied completely on spot bookings on the big Diwali holiday… Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz."

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.

