 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali
Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali 

Rakul Preet Singh revealed in a recent interview why she doesn't burst crackers on Diwali and recalled the time when her father made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakul Preet revealed that her father once made her burn an INR 500 note on Diwali to teach her why she should not burst crackers. She revealed that he hasn't burst any crackers since then.

Rakul said, "It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, 'But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy."

She further added, "I must have been around 9 or 10-year-old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Thank God which was released in theatres on October 25.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 15 crore on Day 1

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 15 crore on Day 1
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 8.1 crore on Day 1
Karan Johar asks his twins to 'do namaste' to paparazzi

Karan Johar asks his twins to 'do namaste' to paparazzi
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali khan, and others to make their OTT debut soon: See the list

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali khan, and others to make their OTT debut soon: See the list
Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji celebrate Diwali together: See Picture

Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji celebrate Diwali together: See Picture
Eva B gets featured at Times Square billboard in NYC

Eva B gets featured at Times Square billboard in NYC
Iqra Aziz retracts project with Feroze Khan to show support towards Aliza Sultan Khan

Iqra Aziz retracts project with Feroze Khan to show support towards Aliza Sultan Khan

Sonia Mishal comes out in support of Aliza Sultan Khan

Sonia Mishal comes out in support of Aliza Sultan Khan

Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-in-cheek video, leaving fans in splits: Watch

Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-in-cheek video, leaving fans in splits: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher at Diwali bash set internet on fire

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher at Diwali bash set internet on fire
Yasir Hussain shares his stance on domestic violence, strictly condemns filthy act

Yasir Hussain shares his stance on domestic violence, strictly condemns filthy act

Jaya Bachchan calls paparazzi 'intruders' on Diwali

Jaya Bachchan calls paparazzi 'intruders' on Diwali