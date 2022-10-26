Rakul Preet Singh reveals her father once made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali

Rakul Preet Singh revealed in a recent interview why she doesn't burst crackers on Diwali and recalled the time when her father made her burn INR 500 note on Diwali, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakul Preet revealed that her father once made her burn an INR 500 note on Diwali to teach her why she should not burst crackers. She revealed that he hasn't burst any crackers since then.

Rakul said, "It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, 'But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy."

She further added, "I must have been around 9 or 10-year-old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Thank God which was released in theatres on October 25.