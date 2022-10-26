 
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Anne Hathaway’s remarks on The Devil Wears Prada debate about ‘Nate being the villain’

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Anne Hathaway has recently addressed the debate about the villain of her hit movie The Devil Wears Prada.

According to Independent, fans were divided regarding this issue as some argued that the true villain of the movie was Miranda Priestly, the magazine editor, played by Meryl Streep.

While others believed that Hathaway’s chef boyfriend Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) was the antagonist in the movie.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Oscar-winning actress responded to this debate and said, “No, I’m sorry, I don’t. I think that they were both very young and figuring things out.”

“He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my twenties and I hopefully grew out of it,” commented the Princess Diaries star.

She added, “I think that that’s what we all do, and I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my twenties, certainly. So, I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”

Interestingly, Grenier in his earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly confessed that he did not realise why so many “people hated his character Nate” in the 2006 movie.

“It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved,” he remarked. 

